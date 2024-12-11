Maserati Returns to South India with Exclusive Partnership

Maserati has announced its return to South India in partnership with VST Group, establishing an exclusive dealership to cater to the region's luxury automotive market. This strategic collaboration includes the launch of the Maserati Grecale SUV, perfectly suited for Indian roads.

The Maserati lineup, known for its blend of cutting-edge technology and Italian design, aims to capture the interest of South India's affluent and tech-savvy entrepreneurs. Prominent models like the GranTurismo, MC20, and Quattroporte will join the Grecale in drawing luxury car enthusiasts.

Ahead of the 2025 launch of the Maserati Experience Centre in Bengaluru, a pop-up showroom on Millers Road offers customers an early peek at Maserati's offerings. Meanwhile, VST Group plans to expand its reach, enhancing customer experience through state-of-the-art service facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)