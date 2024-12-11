Left Menu

Maserati Returns to South India with Exclusive Partnership

Maserati has teamed up with VST Group to reintroduce its luxury vehicles to South India. This partnership marks the brand's return to the region after ten years, with the launch of the Maserati Grecale SUV. A dedicated showroom is planned to open by 2025 in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 12:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Maserati has announced its return to South India in partnership with VST Group, establishing an exclusive dealership to cater to the region's luxury automotive market. This strategic collaboration includes the launch of the Maserati Grecale SUV, perfectly suited for Indian roads.

The Maserati lineup, known for its blend of cutting-edge technology and Italian design, aims to capture the interest of South India's affluent and tech-savvy entrepreneurs. Prominent models like the GranTurismo, MC20, and Quattroporte will join the Grecale in drawing luxury car enthusiasts.

Ahead of the 2025 launch of the Maserati Experience Centre in Bengaluru, a pop-up showroom on Millers Road offers customers an early peek at Maserati's offerings. Meanwhile, VST Group plans to expand its reach, enhancing customer experience through state-of-the-art service facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

