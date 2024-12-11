Dense Fog Disrupts Kolkata Airport Operations

Flight operations at Kolkata's NSCBI airport faced significant disruptions Wednesday morning, as dense fog greatly reduced visibility, according to officials.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose's planned visit to Murshidabad's Farakka in a BSF helicopter was canceled due to these adverse conditions, Pravat Ranjan Beuria, NSCBI airport's director, confirmed.

Four flights scheduled to land in Kolkata — three domestic and one international — were diverted to alternative airports. Meanwhile, the departure of 18 domestic and two international flights from Kolkata experienced delays, with four incoming flights also arriving late, Beuria reported.

Operations were halted between 4.18 am and 6.16 am, as low visibility procedures were declared necessary at 4.38 am, the director noted.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) initiates such measures when visibility drops below 800 meters, deploying 'Follow-Me' vehicles to guide aircraft during extremely poor conditions. This protocol is also engaged when cloud ceilings fall below 200 feet.

Beuria outlined that the procedure involves meticulous coordination among the airport operator, air traffic control, and pilots, aiming to safely manage flights and minimize disruptions.

Advanced navigation systems and ground lighting are employed to ensure aircraft can land, taxi, and take off safely, even under challenging visibility conditions, he explained.

