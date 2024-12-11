South Eastern Railway Freight Surge Hits New Highs

The South Eastern Railway (SER) has reported a significant milestone in freight operations, with a marked increase in originating freight during the first eight months of the 2024-25 fiscal year. With a total of 138.84 million tonnes loaded, this marks a 1.89% rise from the previous year's figures for the same period, according to official sources on Wednesday.

Moreover, there has been a noticeable 3.03% uplift in originating freight revenue from April to November, compared to the same duration in the 2023-24 fiscal year, as confirmed by SER officials. The revenue generated from freight loading within this timeframe reached Rs 12,630.51 crore, surpassing last year's Rs 12,266.53 crore.

Coal emerged as a key commodity, with 36.46 million tonnes loaded, which is a 6.61% increase compared to last year's corresponding months. In addition to coal, other significant commodities contributing to the freight volume included iron ore, pig iron, finished steel, cement, food grains, and fertilizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)