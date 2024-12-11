Left Menu

South Eastern Railway Freight Surge Hits New Highs

The South Eastern Railway (SER) achieved a record increase in originating freight, loading 138.84 million tonnes in the first eight months of 2024-25, up 1.89% from last year. Revenue grew by 3.03%, driven by coal, iron ore, and other key commodities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:19 IST
South Eastern Railway Freight Surge Hits New Highs
  • Country:
  • India

The South Eastern Railway (SER) has reported a significant milestone in freight operations, with a marked increase in originating freight during the first eight months of the 2024-25 fiscal year. With a total of 138.84 million tonnes loaded, this marks a 1.89% rise from the previous year's figures for the same period, according to official sources on Wednesday.

Moreover, there has been a noticeable 3.03% uplift in originating freight revenue from April to November, compared to the same duration in the 2023-24 fiscal year, as confirmed by SER officials. The revenue generated from freight loading within this timeframe reached Rs 12,630.51 crore, surpassing last year's Rs 12,266.53 crore.

Coal emerged as a key commodity, with 36.46 million tonnes loaded, which is a 6.61% increase compared to last year's corresponding months. In addition to coal, other significant commodities contributing to the freight volume included iron ore, pig iron, finished steel, cement, food grains, and fertilizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024