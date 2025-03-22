Mysterious Death Near Railway Tracks Sparks Probe

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district have launched an investigation into the death of Adarsh Vishwakarma, whose lifeless body was discovered near railway tracks. This move follows the circulation of a video depicting eunuchs violently attacking him.

According to police reports, Vishwakarma's body was found on March 14 near Ganj Basoda. The incident caught public attention when video evidence, allegedly showing Vishwakarma being assaulted on the Gondwana Express a day before his body was discovered, surfaced online.

As the post-mortem report is anxiously awaited to confirm the cause of death, the deceased's brother, Aniket Vishwakarma, has formally requested an in-depth inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the tragic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)