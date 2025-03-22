Left Menu

Mysterious Death Near Railway Tracks Sparks Probe

A probe is underway in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district after a video captured eunuchs thrashing Adarsh Vishwakarma, who was later found dead near railway tracks. The incident reportedly took place on the Gondwana Express. Police await the post-mortem report to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vidisha | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:27 IST
  • India

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district have launched an investigation into the death of Adarsh Vishwakarma, whose lifeless body was discovered near railway tracks. This move follows the circulation of a video depicting eunuchs violently attacking him.

According to police reports, Vishwakarma's body was found on March 14 near Ganj Basoda. The incident caught public attention when video evidence, allegedly showing Vishwakarma being assaulted on the Gondwana Express a day before his body was discovered, surfaced online.

As the post-mortem report is anxiously awaited to confirm the cause of death, the deceased's brother, Aniket Vishwakarma, has formally requested an in-depth inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the tragic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

