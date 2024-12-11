Left Menu

China's Strategic Currency Maneuvers Amid Possible Trump Tariffs

China is speculated to allow the yuan to weaken in 2025 to mitigate potential tariff impacts during a possible second Trump presidency. Analysts note that while some depreciation is expected, excessive weakening could face backlash and affect China's foreign trade relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is contemplating a strategic depreciation of its yuan currency to counteract anticipated tariffs from a potential second-term Trump administration, according to sources cited by Reuters. The news has already impacted foreign exchange markets, with the yuan dipping by 0.3%, alongside other China-linked currencies.

Experts suggest currency adjustments could serve as a tactic to balance tariff effects, though concerns exist about the broader economic implications. HSBC's Chief Asia Economist Fred Neumann emphasized China's caution in managing its trading relationships to avoid escalating trade tensions.

Other analysts, including chief economists from ING and market strategists from Mizuho and Nomura, highlight the complex dynamics of currency depreciation, noting the risks of capital outflows and the potential for heightened trade conflicts with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

