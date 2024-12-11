China's Strategic Currency Maneuvers Amid Possible Trump Tariffs

China is contemplating a strategic depreciation of its yuan currency to counteract anticipated tariffs from a potential second-term Trump administration, according to sources cited by Reuters. The news has already impacted foreign exchange markets, with the yuan dipping by 0.3%, alongside other China-linked currencies.

Experts suggest currency adjustments could serve as a tactic to balance tariff effects, though concerns exist about the broader economic implications. HSBC's Chief Asia Economist Fred Neumann emphasized China's caution in managing its trading relationships to avoid escalating trade tensions.

Other analysts, including chief economists from ING and market strategists from Mizuho and Nomura, highlight the complex dynamics of currency depreciation, noting the risks of capital outflows and the potential for heightened trade conflicts with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)