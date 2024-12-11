Coca-Cola Divests 40% Stake in Indian Bottling Business to Jubilant Bhartia Group
Coca-Cola has sold a 40% stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd to Jubilant Bhartia Group. The divestment aligns with Coca-Cola's asset-light strategy and promises to enhance market presence. The deal is estimated around Rs 10,000 crore, though financial details were not disclosed.
Coca-Cola has struck a significant deal with Jubilant Bhartia Group, selling a 40% stake in its Indian bottling business. This transaction is a strategic move as part of Coca-Cola's global asset-light model.
While the financial terms remain undisclosed, sources suggest an impressive Rs 10,000 crore deal value. The sale aims to drive innovation and ensure Coca-Cola's enduring market presence in India, a top-five global market for the brand.
Jubilant Bhartia Group's diverse expertise and experience will bolster Coca-Cola's capacity to serve local communities and expand its reach further. This agreement underscores Coca-Cola's commitment to refreshing the world by strategically engaging with strong regional partners.
