GMR Group Plans Expansion as Hyderabad Airport Soars

In a bid to accommodate increasing passenger traffic, GMR Group is contemplating significant expansions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. These expansions include adding another terminal and a second runway once the airport traffic reaches 45 million annually, as announced by SGK Kishore, Executive Director and Chief Innovation Officer of GMR Airports, in a press conference on Wednesday.

Kishore expressed confidence that the airport would see an increase from the current 30 million passengers to 45 million by 2030, with future plans accommodating up to 100 million passengers. The airport, initially built in 2008 with a capacity of 12 million, now handles 34 million passengers and has developed the necessary infrastructure in phases.

Further enhancing its operations, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd introduced an AI-powered next-generation Airport Predictive Operation Centre. This system combines airside, landside, and terminal operations into a unified platform, leveraging real-time data to optimize decision-making and ensure seamless operations. The innovation was hailed as a new era in Indian aviation by Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

(With inputs from agencies.)