India Tightens Import Rules for IT Hardware Amid Rising Concerns

Indian importers of IT hardware, such as laptops and tablets, must seek new authorizations starting December 13. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) stipulates that authorizations remain valid until 2025, aligning with measures aimed at managing imports without impacting market supply. Significant imports originate from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:10 IST
India is enforcing stricter regulations on the importation of IT hardware, including laptops and tablets, requiring fresh authorizations starting December 13. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has announced that these authorizations will remain valid through December 2025, part of a broader strategy to monitor these imports.

Significant quantities of IT hardware, valued at USD 8.4 billion in 2023-24, primarily from China, were imported under previous approvals. The government initially imposed restrictions on August 3, 2023, and later introduced an import management system to oversee and manage inbound shipments without disrupting market supply.

On November 1, 2023, over 100 applications, including those from major companies like Apple, Dell, and Lenovo, were approved under the new regulatory framework, ensuring a trusted supply chain. With China commanding 81% of the global market for PCs and laptops, disruptions could have a widespread impact, as noted by the think tank GTRI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

