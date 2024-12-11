Inflation Peaks but Fed Remains Unstirred by a Glimmer of Hope
In November, the U.S. saw its largest consumer price increase in seven months, driven by higher food and lodging costs. Despite this, the Federal Reserve is expected to continue with an interest rate cut. Rent moderation offers some relief to investors, though inflation remains above the Fed's target.
The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) experienced its most significant rise in seven months in November, as reported by the Labor Department. Much of this increase was due to heightened food prices and increased costs for motels and hotels. Despite these figures, the Federal Reserve seems poised to implement another interest rate cut next week amid a cooling labor market.
Predictions of a January rate cut are still in discussion, according to Ellen Zentner, chief economic strategist at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose steadily by 0.3%, matching economists' expectations. However, inflation remains at 2.7% for the year, barely budging towards the Fed's 2% target.
While longer-dated U.S. Treasuries saw lowered yields, investor sentiment found some solace in moderated rent costs. Yet, projections hint at possible hindrances for inflation relief due to upcoming fiscal and immigration policies. With fewer rate cuts expected next year, the Fed remains vigilant, adapting its strategy to persistent economic variables.
(With inputs from agencies.)
