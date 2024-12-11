Left Menu

Inflation Peaks but Fed Remains Unstirred by a Glimmer of Hope

In November, the U.S. saw its largest consumer price increase in seven months, driven by higher food and lodging costs. Despite this, the Federal Reserve is expected to continue with an interest rate cut. Rent moderation offers some relief to investors, though inflation remains above the Fed's target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:55 IST
Inflation Peaks but Fed Remains Unstirred by a Glimmer of Hope
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) experienced its most significant rise in seven months in November, as reported by the Labor Department. Much of this increase was due to heightened food prices and increased costs for motels and hotels. Despite these figures, the Federal Reserve seems poised to implement another interest rate cut next week amid a cooling labor market.

Predictions of a January rate cut are still in discussion, according to Ellen Zentner, chief economic strategist at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose steadily by 0.3%, matching economists' expectations. However, inflation remains at 2.7% for the year, barely budging towards the Fed's 2% target.

While longer-dated U.S. Treasuries saw lowered yields, investor sentiment found some solace in moderated rent costs. Yet, projections hint at possible hindrances for inflation relief due to upcoming fiscal and immigration policies. With fewer rate cuts expected next year, the Fed remains vigilant, adapting its strategy to persistent economic variables.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024