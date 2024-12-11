Left Menu

BEST Implements Mandatory Breath Analyser Tests for Drivers After Fatal Kurla Crash

In response to the Kurla crash, Mumbai's BEST will mandate breath analyser tests for drivers, focusing on uniform driver training. Officials met with private bus operators to assess training modules and safety measures as part of an initiative to enhance driver preparedness and prevent future accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:46 IST
BEST Implements Mandatory Breath Analyser Tests for Drivers After Fatal Kurla Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has announced the enforcement of mandatory breath analyser tests for drivers following a tragic incident in Kurla involving an electric bus. Officials stress the importance of consistent driver training while meeting with private bus operators to review safety standards.

This move comes after a deadly crash in suburban Kurla where an out-of-control BEST electric bus left seven dead and 42 injured. Meetings with bus operators focused on evaluating training procedures, underscoring the need for improved driver readiness and stricter safety protocols.

BEST and MSRTC executives held discussions with private contractors, emphasizing uniform driver training. Collaborative plans involve implementing both practical and simulation training while refining the current training programmes. The goal is to enhance driver competence and safeguard passenger safety in the wake of the recent tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024