BEST Implements Mandatory Breath Analyser Tests for Drivers After Fatal Kurla Crash

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has announced the enforcement of mandatory breath analyser tests for drivers following a tragic incident in Kurla involving an electric bus. Officials stress the importance of consistent driver training while meeting with private bus operators to review safety standards.

This move comes after a deadly crash in suburban Kurla where an out-of-control BEST electric bus left seven dead and 42 injured. Meetings with bus operators focused on evaluating training procedures, underscoring the need for improved driver readiness and stricter safety protocols.

BEST and MSRTC executives held discussions with private contractors, emphasizing uniform driver training. Collaborative plans involve implementing both practical and simulation training while refining the current training programmes. The goal is to enhance driver competence and safeguard passenger safety in the wake of the recent tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)