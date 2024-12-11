India's Push for Corporate Ease: E-Adjudication Takes Center Stage

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has rolled out new e-adjudication and e-consultation platforms, a senior official announced, aiming to streamline legal processes and foster a business-friendly regulatory environment.

Anita Shah Akella, CEO of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) and Joint Secretary at MCA, spoke at the ASSOCHAM-ACCA Global Summit. She emphasized the government's dedication to maintaining a balance between corporate integrity and economic progress.

The reforms are designed to simplify legal procedures, enhance stakeholder experiences, and improve India's ease of doing business rank, striving to position India as a global investment and business growth hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)