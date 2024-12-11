Left Menu

India's Push for Corporate Ease: E-Adjudication Takes Center Stage

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has launched e-adjudication and e-consultation platforms to simplify legal processes, enhancing India's ease of doing business. These platforms aim to streamline regulatory procedures and promote an investment-friendly environment, aligning with amendments to support fair competition and decriminalize certain business offences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:47 IST
India's Push for Corporate Ease: E-Adjudication Takes Center Stage
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has rolled out new e-adjudication and e-consultation platforms, a senior official announced, aiming to streamline legal processes and foster a business-friendly regulatory environment.

Anita Shah Akella, CEO of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) and Joint Secretary at MCA, spoke at the ASSOCHAM-ACCA Global Summit. She emphasized the government's dedication to maintaining a balance between corporate integrity and economic progress.

The reforms are designed to simplify legal procedures, enhance stakeholder experiences, and improve India's ease of doing business rank, striving to position India as a global investment and business growth hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024