India's Push for Corporate Ease: E-Adjudication Takes Center Stage
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has launched e-adjudication and e-consultation platforms to simplify legal processes, enhancing India's ease of doing business. These platforms aim to streamline regulatory procedures and promote an investment-friendly environment, aligning with amendments to support fair competition and decriminalize certain business offences.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has rolled out new e-adjudication and e-consultation platforms, a senior official announced, aiming to streamline legal processes and foster a business-friendly regulatory environment.
Anita Shah Akella, CEO of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) and Joint Secretary at MCA, spoke at the ASSOCHAM-ACCA Global Summit. She emphasized the government's dedication to maintaining a balance between corporate integrity and economic progress.
The reforms are designed to simplify legal procedures, enhance stakeholder experiences, and improve India's ease of doing business rank, striving to position India as a global investment and business growth hub.
