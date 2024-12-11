BEST Enforces Breath Analyser Tests After Deadly Kurla Crash

In a move to enhance safety, Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will now require breath analyser tests for all its drivers. This decision follows the tragic accident in Kurla where an out-of-control bus claimed seven lives and injured 42 others.

BEST officials held crucial meetings with private operators providing buses on a wet lease model, stressing the need for cohesive driver training programs. Detailed reports on current training practices and infrastructure will be evaluated before issuing new directives.

Amid these developments, an internal investigation is being conducted. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has initiated a three-pronged approach focusing on driver training, mental health, and maintaining technically sound vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)