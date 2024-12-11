Left Menu

Major Investment Shifts in Awfis Space Solutions

Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs have acquired shares in Awfis Space Solutions for Rs 416 crore. The transaction, comprising a 8.34% stake, saw shares traded at Rs 709.90 each. Meanwhile, Bisque and Peak XV Partners reduced their holdings, causing Awfis shares to rise by 9.41% on the NSE.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:23 IST
  • India

In a notable financial move, heavyweights like Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs have collectively invested in Awfis Space Solutions, acquiring shares worth Rs 416 crore through strategic open market transactions.

Data from the National Stock Exchange revealed that these major entities, along with others, secured 58.56 lakh shares, equating to an 8.34% stake in the co-working space operator. This substantial acquisition was achieved at a price of Rs 709.90 per share.

Concurrently, Bisque and Peak XV Partners trimmed their investment in Awfis, reducing their shareholding from 14.38% to 9.85%. The transaction has positively impacted Awfis shares, which climbed by 9.41% on the exchange to close at Rs 784.50.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

