HashFame Honors Key Players in India's Influencer Marketing Arena

HashFame, a prominent networking platform for creators and marketers, has launched the Influencer Industry Excellence Initiative to honor professionals reshaping India's influencer marketing landscape. This initiative highlights individuals not just leading campaigns but innovating collaborations among brands, agencies, and creators.

With a vast network of over 10,000 industry professionals in Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, HashFame has established a robust community involving Founders, Brand Leaders, Agencies, Creators, and Industry Experts. The platform's effort to recognize industry shapers, foster innovation, and bolster the creator's economy is spearheaded by Sruthi Nair, Founding Member and Community Enabler at HashFame. "We're spotlighting real changemakers driving the future of influencer marketing," said Nair.

Over the past 10 months, HashFame has evolved beyond a network into a dynamic community for professionals to collaborate, share insights, and grow. It has recognized 15 remarkable professionals making significant impacts. Among them are Rahul Bhatt of Socioclout, Zoha Fatima of Social Squeeze, and Punit Verma of 99 Founders, instrumental in strengthening communities and the creator economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)