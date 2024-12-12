Left Menu

Global Central Banks Steer Markets amidst Economic Uncertainty

Central banks in Europe face tough policy decisions. The European Central Bank and Swiss National Bank are set for rate cuts. Market predictions vary in magnitude, reflecting ongoing economic challenges. Potential U.S. tariffs and political issues further complicate the landscape. The global market remains tense as pivotal decisions loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 11:04 IST
Global Central Banks Steer Markets amidst Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Central banks in Europe and globally are on the brink of significant policy decisions, with the European Central Bank (ECB) and Swiss National Bank (SNB) set to announce their rate cuts on Thursday.

The Swiss bank is expected to deliver a half-point cut to 0.5%, as recent statements hint at a willingness to venture into negative rates if necessary. Meanwhile, the ECB faces a delicate balancing act with a probable quarter-point reduction amid economic recession fears and conflicting inflation narratives.

The global market remains on edge as traders anticipate these decisions alongside upcoming U.S. tariff threats and political unrest in Germany and France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024