Global Central Banks Steer Markets amidst Economic Uncertainty

Central banks in Europe and globally are on the brink of significant policy decisions, with the European Central Bank (ECB) and Swiss National Bank (SNB) set to announce their rate cuts on Thursday.

The Swiss bank is expected to deliver a half-point cut to 0.5%, as recent statements hint at a willingness to venture into negative rates if necessary. Meanwhile, the ECB faces a delicate balancing act with a probable quarter-point reduction amid economic recession fears and conflicting inflation narratives.

The global market remains on edge as traders anticipate these decisions alongside upcoming U.S. tariff threats and political unrest in Germany and France.

(With inputs from agencies.)