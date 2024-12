Korean Air's Strategic Soar: A New Asian Aviation Giant

South Korean aviation has undergone a major transformation with Korean Air's $1.3 billion acquisition of Asiana Airlines, finalized after overcoming extensive regulatory hurdles.

This strategic merger aims to secure a dominant market position for Korean Air, reinforcing its capacity as the 12th-largest airline globally by international standards.

Backed by government initiatives to enhance industry competitiveness, the acquisition paves the way for increased reach and stability at Incheon International Airport, a major Asian hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)