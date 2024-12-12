Left Menu

PC Jeweller Resolves Debt with Equity Issuance

PC Jeweller Ltd's board approved the issuance of over 5.17 crore equity shares to a consortium of lenders, including SBI, as part of a one-time settlement for outstanding debts. The shares will be issued above the floor price, largely to settle bank loans and meet working capital needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:34 IST
PC Jeweller Resolves Debt with Equity Issuance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PC Jeweller Ltd has taken a significant step towards debt resolution by issuing over 5.17 crore equity shares to a consortium of lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI). This decision, detailed in a recent regulatory filing, aims to settle part of the company's outstanding debts through a preferential allotment via private placement.

The issuance of these shares, classified under the 'Non-Promoter, Public Category', comes at a price above the floor price. The move is part of a broader one-time settlement (OTS) strategy with a consortium of banks, featuring cash and equity components for debt settlement, along with the release of securities and mortgaged properties.

In light of recent positive developments, such as the withdrawal of a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) petition by SBI and a favorable response to its OTS proposal, PC Jeweller is refocusing on enhancing brand presence. The company, which operates 60 showrooms across 44 cities, plans to allocate 75% of newly raised funds to repay bank loans and 25% towards working capital needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024