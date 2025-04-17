Jharkhand Partners with SBI: A New Era of Employee Financial Benefits

The Jharkhand government, in a strategic move to bolster employee welfare, signed an agreement with the State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday. This partnership aims to provide enhanced financial security for state employees.

The agreement, signed in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, guarantees accidental insurance cover of up to Rs 1 crore, along with health and life insurance benefits at no additional cost for government employees with salary accounts in SBI. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to its employees' security and welfare.

According to SBI's Chief General Manager (Bihar Circle), KV Bangarraju, the benefits will extend to around 1.05 lakh employees, with 70,000 police personnel already enjoying these privileges. SBI supports this integration through its extensive network of 580 branches and hundreds of ATMs and CSPs across Jharkhand.

