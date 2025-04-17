Left Menu

Jharkhand Partners with SBI: A New Era of Employee Financial Benefits

The Jharkhand government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with State Bank of India (SBI) to provide enhanced financial benefits to state employees. This agreement includes accidental, health, and life insurance at no additional cost, aimed at supporting the workers' welfare and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government, in a strategic move to bolster employee welfare, signed an agreement with the State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday. This partnership aims to provide enhanced financial security for state employees.

The agreement, signed in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, guarantees accidental insurance cover of up to Rs 1 crore, along with health and life insurance benefits at no additional cost for government employees with salary accounts in SBI. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to its employees' security and welfare.

According to SBI's Chief General Manager (Bihar Circle), KV Bangarraju, the benefits will extend to around 1.05 lakh employees, with 70,000 police personnel already enjoying these privileges. SBI supports this integration through its extensive network of 580 branches and hundreds of ATMs and CSPs across Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

