Karnataka Beckons Global Investors with Strategic French Roadshow

Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil, spearheaded a roadshow in France, aimed at presenting Karnataka as a top-tier destination for international investment. In crucial talks with global giants such as Safran, Thales, ATR, Alstom, and Airbus, Patil spotlighted the state's industrial strength, innovation, and readiness for overseas collaborations.

The roadshow also extended invitations to the Invest Karnataka 2025 Global Investors' Meet. Hosted by aerospace leader Safran in Paris, the minister emphasized Karnataka's strategic role in aerospace and defense sectors, assuring companies of government backing for investment ventures. Safran expressed plans to boost its business in Karnataka, recognizing its significant contribution to the aerospace sector.

In Lille, discussions with Eura Technologies focused on opportunities for startups in Bengaluru and Northern France to collaborate. Further meetings with Decathlon and other tech leaders reinforced Karnataka's status as a manufacturing and innovation hub. MB Patil invited these entities to participate in the 2025 investors' meet, underscoring the state's openness to international engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)