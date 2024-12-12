Left Menu

Karnataka Beckons Global Investors with Strategic French Roadshow

Minister MB Patil led a roadshow in France, promoting Karnataka as a premier global investment destination. Strategic meetings with leaders like Safran and Airbus highlighted Karnataka's industrial prowess and innovation, inviting participation in Invest Karnataka 2025 and strengthening international partnerships across aerospace, defense, and technology sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:53 IST
Karnataka Beckons Global Investors with Strategic French Roadshow
MB Patil invites global businesses to Invest Karnataka 2025 during France roadshow (Images: MB Patil's X account). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil, spearheaded a roadshow in France, aimed at presenting Karnataka as a top-tier destination for international investment. In crucial talks with global giants such as Safran, Thales, ATR, Alstom, and Airbus, Patil spotlighted the state's industrial strength, innovation, and readiness for overseas collaborations.

The roadshow also extended invitations to the Invest Karnataka 2025 Global Investors' Meet. Hosted by aerospace leader Safran in Paris, the minister emphasized Karnataka's strategic role in aerospace and defense sectors, assuring companies of government backing for investment ventures. Safran expressed plans to boost its business in Karnataka, recognizing its significant contribution to the aerospace sector.

In Lille, discussions with Eura Technologies focused on opportunities for startups in Bengaluru and Northern France to collaborate. Further meetings with Decathlon and other tech leaders reinforced Karnataka's status as a manufacturing and innovation hub. MB Patil invited these entities to participate in the 2025 investors' meet, underscoring the state's openness to international engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024