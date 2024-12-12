Left Menu

Fatal Flaws: The Troubling Safety Record of Olectra Electric Buses

In the latest financial year, Olectra buses were involved in 10 out of 12 fatal accidents involving wet-leased electric buses from Mumbai's BEST fleet. A significant crash on December 9 resulted in seven deaths. Insufficient driver training and poor braking systems could be potential causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:54 IST
In a troubling trend, Olectra buses have been linked to a significant number of fatal accidents within the Mumbai civic-run BEST fleet, officials revealed on Thursday. Notably, 10 of the 12 deadly incidents involving wet-leased electric buses in the current financial year have been attributed to Olectra vehicles.

The December 9 accident in Kurla West was particularly devastating, with an Olectra bus losing control and colliding with multiple vehicles, resulting in seven fatalities and over 40 injuries. This incident is part of a pattern, with Olectra facing scrutiny for potential flaws in driver training and bus braking systems.

Representatives from BEST, including Kamgar Sena president Suhas Samant, have criticized the vehicles' braking mechanisms and called for accountability from civic and BEST leaders. With allegations of insufficient training provided to wet-leased bus drivers, authorities are under pressure to address these safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

