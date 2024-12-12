Left Menu

FAA Chief to Resign Amid Tougher Boeing Oversight

Mike Whitaker, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, announced his resignation as the incoming administration is set to appoint a new leader. Whitaker led tough measures against Boeing and navigated aviation challenges including safety concerns and outdated equipment.

Updated: 12-12-2024 21:12 IST
  United States

In a significant development, Mike Whitaker, the chief of the Federal Aviation Administration, has announced his resignation. This move comes as he has enforced stricter oversight on Boeing since a major incident in January, marking a key moment in aviation regulation.

Whitaker informed FAA employees of his impending departure, highlighting the challenges he faced during his tenure. These included a rise in near-miss incidents involving aircraft, a critical shortage of air traffic controllers, and the need to update aging aviation technology.

The agency head praised the hard work and commitment of FAA staff in maintaining the safety of U.S. airspace, noted for its complexity. His resignation is scheduled for January 20, 2025, aligning with the transition to a new presidential administration.

