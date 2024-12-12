Goods Train Wagon Derails at Jhajha Station Causing Rail Disruption

In a significant disruption at Jhajha railway station in Bihar's Jamui district, a wagon from a goods train derailed, leading to temporary chaos on the tracks, officials announced on Thursday.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred as the goods train was making its way into the station area.

East Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Sharswati Chandra confirmed, "The incident took place at 3.55 pm. The disruption affected rail traffic on the up line. Prompt action from our technical staff ensured restoration by 8.15 pm." Chandra also noted that train movement has returned to normal, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the derailment.

(With inputs from agencies.)