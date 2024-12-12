Left Menu

Goods Train Wagon Derails at Jhajha Station Causing Rail Disruption

A goods train wagon derailed at Jhajha railway station in Bihar's Jamui district, causing the disruption of rail services. No injuries were reported. East Central Railway's CPRO, Sharswati Chandra, stated that restoration was completed within a few hours, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamui | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:27 IST
Goods Train Wagon Derails at Jhajha Station Causing Rail Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant disruption at Jhajha railway station in Bihar's Jamui district, a wagon from a goods train derailed, leading to temporary chaos on the tracks, officials announced on Thursday.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred as the goods train was making its way into the station area.

East Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Sharswati Chandra confirmed, "The incident took place at 3.55 pm. The disruption affected rail traffic on the up line. Prompt action from our technical staff ensured restoration by 8.15 pm." Chandra also noted that train movement has returned to normal, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the derailment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024