Wall Street Wavers Amid Technology Rally and Fed Speculations

Wall Street's indexes dipped slightly as investors evaluated economic trends ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve meeting. The Nasdaq hit a milestone, surpassing 20,000, amid a tech-driven rally. Economic indicators point to possible rate cuts, while trader optimism remains restrained due to cautious perspectives from Fed officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street saw a slight downturn on Thursday as investors digested recent economic data and speculated on interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which had ended the previous session positively, faced a minor decline.

The Nasdaq broke past the 20,000 mark for the first time, driven by a tech rally that continues to fuel market highs. Despite this, an increase in U.S. producer prices and unexpected unemployment claims added complexity to the economic landscape.

Investors remain hopeful for a rate cut at the upcoming Fed meeting, with market predictions largely expecting this outcome. In stock movements, Warner Bros Discovery rose sharply on strategic restructuring, while Adobe declined due to lower future revenue forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

