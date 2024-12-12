India's Strategy to Safeguard Maritime Trade in West Asia

India is voicing concerns about the growing threat to maritime trade in West Asia, where attacks on commercial vessels near the Red Sea pose a risk to navigation and impact trade. Emphasizing the importance of this issue, the Indian government has engaged in diplomatic discussions with countries in the region and is closely monitoring developments to mitigate potential impacts.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed Parliament of a multi-pronged strategy being pursued. This involves diversifying energy supply sources, boosting domestic oil and gas production, increasing the use of alternative energy sources, and advancing energy transition initiatives to safeguard India's energy security amidst potential disruptions.

The Indian Navy is actively participating through Operation Sankalp to enhance maritime security and ensure safe passage for Indian vessels, seafarers, and cargo. To date, 30 ships with helicopters and air surveillance have responded to over 24 incidents, saving more than 350 lives and ensuring the safe transit of critical commodities across the Arabian Sea.

