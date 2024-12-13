Dollar Surges Amid Global Rate Adjustments

The U.S. dollar made significant gains on Thursday in response to a higher than anticipated inflation report, while the euro experienced a slight decline following the European Central Bank's decision to cut interest rates for the fourth time this year. The Labor Department's latest figures showed a 0.4% monthly rise in producer prices for November, surpassing economists' expectations of a 0.2% increase according to a Reuters poll.

The dollar index, a measure of the currency against six others, climbed 0.375% to 106.95. This rise came after a separate U.S. inflation reading strengthened predictions of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week. Market predictions indicate an almost certain 25 basis point cut at the Fed's upcoming Dec. 17-18 meeting, up from a 78% chance a week earlier, as per the CME FedWatch tool.

While the Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates by a quarter point, recent moves by the Bank of Canada, Swiss National Bank, and the ECB have kept cross-currency rate differences wide, maintaining the dollar's relative strength, noted Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay. The ECB's 25 basis point rate cut keeps options open for further easing as inflation edges closer to the targeted goal amid ongoing economic challenges.

