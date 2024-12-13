Mission GraHAQ: Empowering India's E-consumer Base at SMBhav Summit 2024

Amazon India has unveiled the third phase of its flagship consumer awareness initiative, Mission GraHAQ, during the SMBhav Summit 2024. The campaign aims to reach over 50 million customers, particularly in Tier II and III cities, over three months.

The initiative, designed to reinforce consumer trust and awareness in the e-commerce sector, introduces the GraHAQ Chakra, a series of murals designed to educate communities. Moreover, Amazon intends to utilize social media and collaborations with major organizations to amplify its message across semi-urban and rural regions.

Launched in the presence of Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi, the initiative is aligned with government efforts to empower informed online shoppers. Critics commend Amazon's commitment to promoting a safe and transparent e-commerce ecosystem across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)