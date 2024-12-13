Midland Credit Management India Achieves Hall of Fame & Inclusion Accolades

Midland Credit Management India Pvt. Ltd. (MCM India), part of the Encore Capital Group, has been recognized once again as one of the Best Companies for Women in India, marking its eighth consecutive year in the prestigious list by Avtar & Seramount. This consistent recognition has earned the company a place in the 'Best Companies - Hall of Fame'.

Furthermore, MCM India has been distinguished with the 'Champion of Inclusion' designation for the second year, a testament to its high score in the Avtar and Seramount Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI). This accolade highlights the company's dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace environment.

Jaison Thomas, MCM India's Managing Director, stated that these honors validate their dedication to inclusivity and diversity, aligning with their global values. Additionally, Dr. Saundarya Rajesh of Avtar emphasized the ongoing challenge of gender parity in the workforce, calling for continued effort to elevate women in leadership roles across sectors.

