India's Infrastructure Boom: A Decade of Transformation

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted significant progress in India's infrastructure over the past decade, surpassing achievements of the previous 60 years. Under Prime Minister Modi, India saw unparalleled development in roads, railways, and airports, with increased budget allocations boosting the nation's GDP and transforming it into a developed nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 13:01 IST
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized on Friday the extraordinary advancements in India's infrastructure over the last decade, noting that these achievements outstrip those of the previous 60 years.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, significant work has been done, focusing on quality and speed of development. Scindia pointed out that infrastructure growth since 2014 has been remarkable, with India now boasting 157 airports, up from 74 during the previous government.

Airports in regions like Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh were established for the first time. Budget allocations in road, railways, and aviation sectors have seen massive increases, dramatically impacting India's GDP. The national highway network has expanded, and road construction has significantly accelerated.

