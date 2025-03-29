Trump Backs D.C. Budget Fix: A Political Turn in the Capital's Financial Struggles

President Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind a legislative measure to stave off an impending financial crisis in Washington, D.C. On Friday, Trump urged the House of Representatives to prioritize a budget fix, already approved by the Senate, which aims to fill a USD 1.1 billion deficit in the district's finances.

The bill had seen opposition in the House, where a previous proposal threatened to revert to 2024 budget levels, effectively slashing essential services. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has been at the forefront of lobbying to overturn this move. Trump's endorsement provides a boost to Bowser's campaign, yet the House has not confirmed when it will vote on the matter.

Amid heightened attention to the district's governance, Trump's support for the budget fix is coupled with new initiatives addressing crime, infrastructure, and heritage preservation. These efforts, however, are underscored by his continued critique of the city's administration, highlighting a need for further improvement to restore its former glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)