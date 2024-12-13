Left Menu

Thane's Traffic Transformation: A Roadmap Reimagined

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), in collaboration with the IIT Bombay’s GISE Hub, is set to revamp its traffic management plan. The initiative aims to address traffic congestion, improve connectivity, and introduce sustainable transport solutions by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-12-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 13:53 IST
Thane's Traffic Transformation: A Roadmap Reimagined
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane Municipal Corporation is embarking on a significant overhaul of the city's traffic management plan, partnering with IIT Bombay's GISE Hub. This initiative, announced by civic chief Saurabh Rao, will reassess and redefine traffic strategies to cater to the city's growing needs.

The updated plan involves a thorough evaluation of existing traffic provisions, studying current patterns, and strategizing for anticipated challenges through 2030. Experts from GISE will head the yearlong effort to bring sustainable and efficient insights to the city's traffic dynamics.

Besides addressing congestion issues, the revision will explore the potential for cycling tracks, pedestrian zones, and creek-based water transport. The plan will also focus on improving Metro and railway connectivity, optimising parking, and easing traffic at key junctions like Teen Haath Naka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024