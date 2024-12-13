Thane's Traffic Transformation: A Roadmap Reimagined

The Thane Municipal Corporation is embarking on a significant overhaul of the city's traffic management plan, partnering with IIT Bombay's GISE Hub. This initiative, announced by civic chief Saurabh Rao, will reassess and redefine traffic strategies to cater to the city's growing needs.

The updated plan involves a thorough evaluation of existing traffic provisions, studying current patterns, and strategizing for anticipated challenges through 2030. Experts from GISE will head the yearlong effort to bring sustainable and efficient insights to the city's traffic dynamics.

Besides addressing congestion issues, the revision will explore the potential for cycling tracks, pedestrian zones, and creek-based water transport. The plan will also focus on improving Metro and railway connectivity, optimising parking, and easing traffic at key junctions like Teen Haath Naka.

(With inputs from agencies.)