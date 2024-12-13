Left Menu

Dollar Shines Amid Rate Cuts and Economic Shifts

The U.S. dollar experienced a strong weekly performance as investors anticipated slower rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next year. While the dollar firmed against the euro and Swiss franc, it rose against the yen amid reports of a potential halt in rate hikes by the Bank of Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:25 IST
Dollar Shines Amid Rate Cuts and Economic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar soared to its strongest weekly performance in a month, driven by investor anticipation of slower rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in the upcoming year. The U.S. currency maintained its solid stand against the euro and Swiss franc following rate cuts in those regions.

However, it gained ground against the yen after reports suggested that the Bank of Japan might refrain from hiking rates in their meeting next week. The dollar index, measuring its strength against six major currencies, climbed by 0.1% to 107.11, marking a significant 1.1% weekly gain, its best in a month. Recent U.S. data hinted at a cooling job market, aligning with expectations and supporting the Fed's anticipated rate cut on December 18.

In Europe, the British pound saw a decline as unexpected UK economic contraction added pressure. The euro and Swiss franc also struggled following recent central bank rate cuts. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar faced challenges amid U.S. tariff threats, and the Chinese yuan eased in response. Notably, Bitcoin edged above $100,000, nearing its record high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024