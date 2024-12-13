Current Metal and Commodity Prices Reveal Market Trends
This report details the current pricing of various metals and commodities, including copper, brass, aluminum, gun metal, zinc, lead, tin, and nickel. It also includes sugar rates and pricing for spices such as black pepper and ginger, along with coconut oil prices in major Indian markets.
In today's market update, the prices of various metals have been outlined, reflecting ongoing trends in the industry. Notably, copper is priced at Rs. 788 per kg for cable scrap, with CC rods priced at Rs. 821 per kg.
For brass, sheet cutting is currently Rs. 565 per kg, while utensil scrap is priced at Rs. 510 per kg. Aluminum prices range from Rs. 193 per kg for utensil scraps to Rs. 263 per kg for rods.
Additionally, the report highlights the costs of other commodities such as sugar and spices, with black pepper fetching between Rs. 665 and Rs. 740 in Mumbai. Current coconut oil rates are also featured, with prices varying across different Indian cities.
