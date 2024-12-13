Left Menu

Current Metal and Commodity Prices Reveal Market Trends

This report details the current pricing of various metals and commodities, including copper, brass, aluminum, gun metal, zinc, lead, tin, and nickel. It also includes sugar rates and pricing for spices such as black pepper and ginger, along with coconut oil prices in major Indian markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:38 IST
Current Metal and Commodity Prices Reveal Market Trends
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In today's market update, the prices of various metals have been outlined, reflecting ongoing trends in the industry. Notably, copper is priced at Rs. 788 per kg for cable scrap, with CC rods priced at Rs. 821 per kg.

For brass, sheet cutting is currently Rs. 565 per kg, while utensil scrap is priced at Rs. 510 per kg. Aluminum prices range from Rs. 193 per kg for utensil scraps to Rs. 263 per kg for rods.

Additionally, the report highlights the costs of other commodities such as sugar and spices, with black pepper fetching between Rs. 665 and Rs. 740 in Mumbai. Current coconut oil rates are also featured, with prices varying across different Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024