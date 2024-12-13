Maharashtra's Path to a $1 Trillion Economy: A Tata Alliance

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss future collaborations.

Fadnavis, in a statement, highlighted Chandrasekaran's confidence in a long-term partnership between the Tata Group and the state government, emphasizing joint efforts to boost Maharashtra's economic growth.

He also noted the significance of a report created by the Maharashtra Economic Advisory Council, involving 20 top CEOs, as a cornerstone in their goal to transform Maharashtra into a $1 trillion economy.

