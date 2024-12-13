Maharashtra's Path to a $1 Trillion Economy: A Tata Alliance
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran met with Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, expressing optimism for a long-term partnership. They discussed strategies for economic growth. A report from the Maharashtra Economic Advisory Council is identified as pivotal to achieving the state's ambitious $1 trillion economy target.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:46 IST
- Country:
- India
N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss future collaborations.
Fadnavis, in a statement, highlighted Chandrasekaran's confidence in a long-term partnership between the Tata Group and the state government, emphasizing joint efforts to boost Maharashtra's economic growth.
He also noted the significance of a report created by the Maharashtra Economic Advisory Council, involving 20 top CEOs, as a cornerstone in their goal to transform Maharashtra into a $1 trillion economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement