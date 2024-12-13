Wardwizard Gears Up for E-Wheeler Surge in India
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, a Vadodara-based electric vehicle firm, is forecasting that 30-35% of its sales will stem from e-three-wheelers. The company plans to achieve 42,000 unit sales this financial year and aims to introduce new models in both passenger and commercial segments.
- Country:
- India
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, an electric vehicle manufacturer based in Vadodara, announced on Friday that it anticipates close to 35% of its sales will be attributed to electric three-wheelers in the near future. The company is targeting up to 42,000 units in sales for the current financial year.
Earlier in the day, the company expanded its Joy-e-rik and Joy-e-bike range with new models in the passenger and commercial sectors. This includes introducing a high-speed electric two-wheeler. According to Akhtar Khatri, Director for sales and strategy, Wardwizard aims to sell 35,000-40,000 two-wheelers and 2,000 three-wheelers this fiscal year, with a projection of 50,000 e-two-wheelers and 10,000 e-three-wheelers in FY26.
Wardwizard highlighted its production capabilities of 1.20 lakh units annually for e-two-wheelers and 60,000 for e-three-wheelers. The newly launched high-speed scooter Nemo boasts a price tag of Rs 99,000 and features three drive modes. The firm, devoted to fostering green mobility, introduced these models as part of its mission to promote eco-friendly transportation in India, stated Chairman and Managing Director Yatin Gupte.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala's Pioneering Push Towards Eco-Friendly Future and Poverty Eradication
NHAI to Launch ₹1,000 Crore Green Bonds for Eco-Friendly Expressway
Madhya Pradesh Unveils Ratapani Tiger Reserve Amidst Eco-Friendly Celebrations
Assam Boosts Ethanol Production with Incentives Amid India's Eco-Friendly Fuel Drive
Manappuram Foundation Shines with National Eco-Friendly Skill Development Award