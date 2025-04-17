Mumbai Startup Reinvents Space Propulsion with Eco-Friendly Alternative
Manastu Space, a Mumbai startup, has validated its environmentally-friendly propulsion system with the Vyom-2U thruster, as a safer alternative to toxic hydrazine fuel in space missions. This innovation was tested in over 1,152 orbits on ISRO's POEM-4 platform, showcasing the potential of green propellant MS289.
A Mumbai startup has made a significant breakthrough in space technology, successfully completing validation for its green propulsion system. This innovation by Manastu Space aims to replace the widely used hydrazine fuel, known for its toxicity, with a safer, eco-friendly alternative.
The Vyom-2U thruster, developed by IIT-Mumbai alumni Tushar Jadhav and Ashtesh Kumar, circled the earth 1,152 times aboard ISRO's POEM-4 platform. This milestone underscores the effectiveness of Manastu's green propellant MS289, a proprietary blend that promises a new era in sustainable space exploration.
Operational data revealed that the Vyom-2U completed 700 seconds of cumulative firing time in orbit. The POEM-4 platform was launched on December 30, and the thruster, which was fired up for the first time on December 31, demonstrated seamless performance until its final operation on March 13. This advancement places Manastu Space at the forefront of environmentally conscious space technology development.
