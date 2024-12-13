Left Menu

DMRC Innovates Ticketing for 2025 Surajkund Mela

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will sell tickets for the 2025 Surajkund Mela through its online platforms and physical counters. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the Haryana Tourism Corporation, marking a major shift in ticketing. DMRC will also assist in promoting and managing event logistics.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced a new initiative to facilitate ticket sales for the 2025 Surajkund Mela through its app and official website. This marks the first time DMRC is involved in such an endeavor, according to a statement released on Friday.

Tickets will also be available at metro stations and on-site counters at the Surajkund Mela location in Faridabad. This was confirmed after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between DMRC and the Haryana Tourism Corporation at the Metro Bhawan.

In addition to ticket sales, DMRC plans to manage parking lots and promote the event via public announcements and digital messages at select stations. The MoU, effective for three years, indicates a substantial shift in how major events in the region can be integrated with public transport systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

