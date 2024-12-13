Veerhealth Care Achieves FDA Milestone and Eyes US Market Expansion

Ayurvedic healthcare firm Veerhealth Care announced a crucial milestone with the successful closure of the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) assessment of Form 4003, signaling a major step in its global expansion strategy.

The FDA's confirmation that no further action is required underscores the firm's adherence to high quality and regulatory standards, paving the way for Veerhealth Care to tap into the thriving US market and address the rising demand for natural healthcare solutions.

With this achievement, Veerhealth Care expects continuous monthly exports to US clients in its Oral Care range, signaling a boost to its standing and visibility. Beyond this, strategic alliances signal vast revenue prospects, positioning Veerhealth for a Rs 100 crore revenue target within a few years.

(With inputs from agencies.)