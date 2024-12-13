Left Menu

Veerhealth Care Achieves FDA Milestone and Eyes US Market Expansion

Veerhealth Care has successfully closed the US FDA assessment of Form 4003, paving the way for its expansion into the US market. This milestone highlights their commitment to quality. The company expects significant revenue growth through partnerships and new export orders, especially in oral care products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ayurvedic healthcare firm Veerhealth Care announced a crucial milestone with the successful closure of the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) assessment of Form 4003, signaling a major step in its global expansion strategy.

The FDA's confirmation that no further action is required underscores the firm's adherence to high quality and regulatory standards, paving the way for Veerhealth Care to tap into the thriving US market and address the rising demand for natural healthcare solutions.

With this achievement, Veerhealth Care expects continuous monthly exports to US clients in its Oral Care range, signaling a boost to its standing and visibility. Beyond this, strategic alliances signal vast revenue prospects, positioning Veerhealth for a Rs 100 crore revenue target within a few years.

