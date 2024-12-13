Left Menu

Pushkar-Merta Rail Line Acquisition Underway: A ₹799.64 Crore Venture

The land acquisition for the 51-km Pushkar-Merta rail line, sanctioned in February 2024, has begun. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha about the project's status and emphasized factors like state government land acquisition and cost-sharing in the project's completion.

The process for acquiring land for the proposed 51-kilometer Pushkar-Merta rail line, approved in February 2024 at an estimated cost of ₹799.64 crore, is now underway. This high-priority project has been declared a special railway venture for land acquisition, stated Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha.

While answering questions from BJP MP Rajendra Gehlot, the minister provided a written update on December 6, confirming the project's progression. He highlighted that the efficient completion of any railway venture is contingent upon prompt land acquisition by the state government, obtaining necessary forest clearances, and the swift deposition of the state's cost share.

Vaishnaw stressed the importance of these elements in ensuring the project's timely advancement, recognizing them as critical factors influencing the overall timeline and success of railway initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

