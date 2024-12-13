Racing Bulls: Rebranding on the Fast Track

In a new chapter for Red Bull's Formula One presence, the team formerly known under various monikers, including AlphaTauri, is set to rebrand as the 'Visa Cash App Racing Bulls' starting next season. This change was solidified by the FIA's official entry list published on Friday.

The team, which has undergone several identity shifts, had taken on the cumbersome alias 'Visa Cash App RB' or VCARB for the 2024 season. However, team executives recognized the confusion such names generated among fans and insiders alike.

Team CEO Peter Bayer, speaking at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, admitted that the rebranding process needed better clarity. He explained, 'We've been struggling to some extent with making it clear to people what the team name is.' The new title aims to establish a more straightforward identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)