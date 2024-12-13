Blaze Breaks Out at Western Railway Workshop: A Close Call!

A fire broke out on Friday evening at a Western Railway workshop in Mumbai's Lower Parel area, officials reported. The flames engulfed an empty coach undergoing routine maintenance but were quickly brought under control.

The incident occurred in the non-passenger zone of the maintenance depot around 6:45 PM, ensuring that no commuters were present or harmed. Western Railway spokesperson confirmed that no staff members sustained injuries, and the fire was contained to a single coach.

Two fire tenders from the Mumbai Fire Brigade acted swiftly to douse the blaze. A thorough investigation will be initiated to uncover the cause, with corrective measures expected to follow.

