Blaze Near Calcutta High Court Quickly Extinguished
A fire broke out near the Calcutta High Court on Thursday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The blaze was in a pile of garbage next to an abandoned lift in a nearby building. Four fire tenders successfully extinguished it within 30 minutes. An investigation is ongoing.
Updated: 10-04-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:40 IST
A fire erupted in a building near the Calcutta High Court on Thursday afternoon, according to official reports.
No injuries were reported following the incident that started around 1.55 pm in a pile of garbage close to an abandoned lift in a multi-storey building.
The flames were effectively doused within 30 minutes by four fire tenders, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine the fire's cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
