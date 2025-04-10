Left Menu

Blaze Near Calcutta High Court Quickly Extinguished

A fire broke out near the Calcutta High Court on Thursday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The blaze was in a pile of garbage next to an abandoned lift in a nearby building. Four fire tenders successfully extinguished it within 30 minutes. An investigation is ongoing.

A fire erupted in a building near the Calcutta High Court on Thursday afternoon, according to official reports.

No injuries were reported following the incident that started around 1.55 pm in a pile of garbage close to an abandoned lift in a multi-storey building.

The flames were effectively doused within 30 minutes by four fire tenders, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine the fire's cause.

