Special Trains for Festive Season: Tharoor's Appeal

In a noteworthy development, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has reached out to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with a pressing request to arrange special trains for Keralites during the festive season.

Tharoor emphasized the surge in travel demand from major cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram as people head home for the holidays. This seasonal rush often results in overbooked trains and poses a challenge for travelers, including students and families.

To alleviate this strain and ensure a smoother travel experience, the MP proposed additional train services, which he believes will significantly benefit citizens by making their journeys more comfortable and safe during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)