Tech Stocks Propel Nasdaq to Record Highs Amid Broad Market Gains

In a steady session on Friday, U.S. stocks rounded off the week near unchanged marks despite Broadcom's AI chip optimism boosting its shares and market cap past $1 trillion.

The Nasdaq advanced for the fourth consecutive week, as tech stocks continued their ascent. Meanwhile, yields on U.S. Treasuries rose, spotlighting investors' focus on interest rates.

Anticipation builds for a Federal Reserve rate cut, motivated by an in-line inflation report. Yet, the stock markets took a breather, reflecting investor sentiment swayed by potential profitability shifts under Donald Trump's incoming administration.

