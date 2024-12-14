Dollar Dominance: Stirring Global Currency Markets

The dollar soared to its strongest weekly position in a month on Friday as investors recalibrated their expectations for Federal Reserve policy, anticipating a more cautious pace of rate cuts next year. Concurrently, the pound took a hit following an unexpected economic contraction in the UK.

The currency index, gauging the dollar against six peers, rose modestly, promising a nearly 1% weekly lift, its most substantial in four weeks. As the job market cooled alongside anticipations and producer price inflation set the scene, the market aligned with a Fed move in December.

In Japan, the yen dropped while the dollar surged, amid signals that the Bank of Japan might not proceed with a rate hike. Across the Atlantic, the pound dipped further on grim UK growth figures. Elsewhere, rate cuts subdued the Swiss franc, and trade tensions pressured the Canadian dollar.

