E-Commerce Giants Commit to Safety Pledge on National Consumer Day
Major online platforms like Zomato, Ajio, and Ola are set to adopt a Safety Pledge on National Consumer Day to fortify product safety. This initiative, backed by the Department of Consumer Affairs and consumer activist Pushpa Girimaji, seeks to curb unsafe products and align with the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
- Country:
- India
Major e-commerce platforms, including Zomato, Ajio, and Ola, are set to implement a Safety Pledge this National Consumer Day, December 24. This development aims to bolster product safety for shoppers online and is an initiative unveiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs.
The voluntary commitment is designed to identify and prevent the distribution of unsafe and counterfeit products on digital marketplaces, as per an official statement. The Safety Pledge was formulated by a committee, headed by consumer activist Pushpa Girimaji, after comprehensive stakeholder consultations in November 2023.
With India expected to have 500 million online shoppers by 2030 and currently having 880 million internet users, this pledge addresses urgent safety concerns in the steadily increasing e-commerce sector. Platforms are urged to collaborate with regulatory authorities and enhance product safety awareness among sellers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Investigates Temu for Forced Labor Violations and Cybersecurity Concerns
U.S. Escalates Solar Trade War with New Tariff Measures
Hikal Resolves Disclosure Violation Case with Sebi Through Settlement
Gujarat's Gharchola Handicraft Earns Prestigious Geographical Indication Tag
CWC reiterates firmest commitment to letter and spirit of Places of Worship Act, 1991, being 'violated brazenly by BJP': Resolution.