E-Commerce Giants Commit to Safety Pledge on National Consumer Day

Major e-commerce platforms, including Zomato, Ajio, and Ola, are set to implement a Safety Pledge this National Consumer Day, December 24. This development aims to bolster product safety for shoppers online and is an initiative unveiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs.

The voluntary commitment is designed to identify and prevent the distribution of unsafe and counterfeit products on digital marketplaces, as per an official statement. The Safety Pledge was formulated by a committee, headed by consumer activist Pushpa Girimaji, after comprehensive stakeholder consultations in November 2023.

With India expected to have 500 million online shoppers by 2030 and currently having 880 million internet users, this pledge addresses urgent safety concerns in the steadily increasing e-commerce sector. Platforms are urged to collaborate with regulatory authorities and enhance product safety awareness among sellers.

