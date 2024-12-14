Left Menu

Viral Video Sparks Investigation in Bengaluru Metro

A video of a beggar in the Bengaluru Metro has gone viral, prompting an investigation by authorities. The video, which shows a differently abled man asking passengers for alms, is said to have been recorded on a Saturday. This is the second incident of its kind in three years.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A viral video circulating on social media has prompted an investigation by authorities in Bengaluru after a man was seen begging inside a metro train. The footage depicts a differently abled individual, wearing a skull cap, moving from passenger to passenger.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is currently investigating the incident, which is believed to have occurred on a recent Saturday, to establish the precise date and time.

An official from the BMRCL disclosed that efforts are underway to determine where the man boarded the train and whether he was wearing the skull cap upon entering the metro station. This marks the second such occurrence in the last three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

