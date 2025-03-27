Inspiring Strides: Adani Group's Heartfelt Support for Differently Abled Heroes
Gautam Adani's tribute to Kay Mehta highlights the indomitable spirit of the differently abled. Adani Group's initiatives focus on empowering para-athletes and underprivileged cricketers, providing substantial aid to support their dreams. With heartfelt gestures, the Group continues to promote inclusivity and motivation in sports and beyond.
Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, shared an inspiring message dedicated to Kay Mehta, a differently abled employee who defied the odds by bungee jumping in Rishikesh. Adani commended Kay's courage, stating that it exemplifies how neither obstacles nor fears can deter a determined spirit. The video, shared on X, shows Kay embracing the excitement of the jump, reinforcing the belief in unstoppable willpower.
Adani remarked, 'Most people do it for the thrill. Kay Mehta, our own Adanian, did it to make a statement. From the heights of Rishikesh, strapped in his wheelchair, Kay took a leap that told the world: no odds, no fear, can stop willpower.' This gesture by Kay not only inspires Adani Group employees but also redefines the spirit of being part of the Adani community.
Beyond personal commendations, the Adani Group actively supports para-athletes and underprivileged cricketers. The Adani Foundation extended Rs 67.60 lakh to Amir Hussain Lone, empowering him to realize his dream of establishing a cricket academy in his village in Anantnag. Similarly, Jeet Adani and his wife committed to 'Mangal Seva,' providing financial aid to disabled women. These efforts underscore the Group's dedication to fostering inclusivity in sports and society.
