Aviation Authority Challenges National Park's Helicopter Ban

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) disputes Sagarmatha National Park's decision to ban commercial helicopters. CAAN claims only it holds the power to regulate flights and urges operators to continue services, emphasizing the area's tourism importance. The Airlines Operators Association of Nepal supports CAAN's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-12-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 12:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has raised objections to a recent notice from Sagarmatha National Park authorities, which aims to ban helicopters from flying over the park for commercial purposes.

CAAN argues that the park's notice, intended to mitigate sound pollution and protect the environment and wildlife in the Khumbu region, oversteps its authority. They emphasized that the right to govern aircraft operations falls exclusively under CAAN's jurisdiction.

With nearly 30,000 tourists visiting Sagarmatha National Park annually, helicopter flights remain a popular attraction. In response, the CAAN and Airlines Operators Association of Nepal have instructed all helicopter operators to maintain usual flight operations in the park area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

