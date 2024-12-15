Aviation Authority Challenges National Park's Helicopter Ban

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has raised objections to a recent notice from Sagarmatha National Park authorities, which aims to ban helicopters from flying over the park for commercial purposes.

CAAN argues that the park's notice, intended to mitigate sound pollution and protect the environment and wildlife in the Khumbu region, oversteps its authority. They emphasized that the right to govern aircraft operations falls exclusively under CAAN's jurisdiction.

With nearly 30,000 tourists visiting Sagarmatha National Park annually, helicopter flights remain a popular attraction. In response, the CAAN and Airlines Operators Association of Nepal have instructed all helicopter operators to maintain usual flight operations in the park area.

