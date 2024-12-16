Left Menu

China's Economic Juggle: Industrial Gains, Retail Strains, and Looming Trade Tariffs

China's industrial output showed marginal improvement in November, yet retail sales fell short, emphasizing the need for further economic stimulus. Anticipating trade challenges under a second Trump term, Chinese leaders face hurdles as domestic consumption remains sluggish. New policies aim to prioritize consumption and stabilize the real estate sector.

In November, China's industrial output exhibited a modest increase, yet retail sales didn't meet expectations, compelling Beijing to consider additional economic stimulus amidst looming U.S. trade tariffs under a renewed Trump administration.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported a 5.4% rise in industrial output year-on-year, surpassing the 5.3% forecast, while retail sales, a vital consumption indicator, grew only 3.3%, down from October's 4.8%.

Chinese leaders continue to prioritize economic recovery, planning further measures to stimulate domestic demand and stabilize the real estate sector, acknowledging challenges posed by U.S. trade relations and weak consumption.

