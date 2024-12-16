China's Economic Juggle: Industrial Gains, Retail Strains, and Looming Trade Tariffs

In November, China's industrial output exhibited a modest increase, yet retail sales didn't meet expectations, compelling Beijing to consider additional economic stimulus amidst looming U.S. trade tariffs under a renewed Trump administration.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported a 5.4% rise in industrial output year-on-year, surpassing the 5.3% forecast, while retail sales, a vital consumption indicator, grew only 3.3%, down from October's 4.8%.

Chinese leaders continue to prioritize economic recovery, planning further measures to stimulate domestic demand and stabilize the real estate sector, acknowledging challenges posed by U.S. trade relations and weak consumption.

