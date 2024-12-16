Left Menu

India's Bold EV Charge: Rs 16,000 Crore Investment for a Greener Future

India needs Rs 16,000 crore by 2030 for public EV charging infrastructure, targeting over 30% electrification. Key cities, regulatory support, and standardized GST rates are pivotal. FICCI emphasizes enhancing profitability and scaling, especially post-FAME II scheme, while promoting local EV production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:16 IST
India's Bold EV Charge: Rs 16,000 Crore Investment for a Greener Future
Representative Image (Image: FICCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to invest a staggering Rs 16,000 crore by 2030 to expand its public EV charging infrastructure, aiming for over 30% vehicle electrification. The ambitious target comes as a cornerstone of the FICCI 'EV Public Charging Infrastructure Roadmap 2030' report unveiled Monday.

The report stresses the importance of prioritizing the top 40 cities to bolster public charging networks, predicting these urban centers will lead the electric vehicle (EV) adoption wave in the forthcoming 3-5 years, courtesy of favorable policies and rising EV adoption rates.

Additionally, India is aligning its regulatory framework to fuel EV growth, highlighted by the new PM E-DRIVE scheme post-FAME II, offering financial incentives to stimulate demand. FICCI also pushes for standardized tax rates across the EV ecosystem to aid local production and boost uptake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024